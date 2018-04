Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (third from left) arrives on April 7, 2018, at the Federal Police headquarters in the southern Brazilian city of Curitiba. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda/

Supporters of Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gather outside the Federal Police headquarters in the southern Brazilian city of Curitiba on April 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Hedeson Alves

Police cordon off the area surrounding the Federal Police headquarters in the southern Brazilian city of Curitiba, where Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has begun serving a 12-year, one-month prison sentence for corruption. EPA-EFE/Hedeson Alves

Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday received his first family visit since starting his 12-year prison term at the Federal Police headquarters in Curitiba, authorities said.

He had only been able to meet with his attorneys since being transferred to the lockup in that southern city on Saturday night from Sao Paulo.