Cristiano Zanin Martins (l.) and Valeska Teixeira Zanin Martins (r.), defense attorneys for Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, are seen on Nov. 8, 2019, the day he entered a plea for the former Brazilian president's release from prison based on a ruling laid down Thursday by Brazil's Supreme Court. EFE-EPA/Hedeson Alves

Cristiano Zanin Martins (c.), the defense attorney of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, speaks to the press on Nov. 8, 2019, the day he entered a plea for the former Brazilian president's release from prison based on a ruling laid down Thursday by Brazil's Supreme Court. EFE-EPA/Hedeson Alves

Demonstrators demand the release of former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Curitiba, Brazil, on Nov. 8, 2019, a day after a Supreme Court ruling had paved the way for him to freed. EPA-EFE/Hedeson Alves

Demonstrators demand the release of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Curitiba, Brazil, on Nov. 8, 2019, a day after a Supreme Court ruling had paved the way for him to be freed. EPA-EFE/Hedeson Alves

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (c) is freed from prison in Curitiba, Brazil, on Nov. 8, 2019, a day after a Supreme Court ruling had paved the way for his release. EPA-EFE/Hedeson Alves

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday walked out of the prison cell in the southern Brazilian city of Curitiba where he had been held since April 2018, after a Supreme Court ruling the day before had paved the way for his release.

Lula's defense team on Friday morning had requested that he be freed after the high court - in a 6-5 decision on Thursday night - ruled that defendants convicted of crimes cannot be imprisoned until they have exhausted all of their appeals. Lula is one of some 5,000 inmates who could benefit from the high court's decision.