A sign that reads "Lula is free because Lula is innocent" is displayed as supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula wait for him to arrive in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, on Nov. 9, 2019, a day after he was released from prison. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Supporters await the arrival of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, on Nov. 9, 2019. Lula was released from prison on Nov. 8 after the Supreme Court ruled that defendants convicted of crimes should not be imprisoned until all of their appeals are exhausted. EPA-EFE/ Sebastiao Moreira

Center-left Latin American leaders, including Argentine President-elect Alberto Fernandez and several former presidents - Dilma Rousseff (Brazil), Jose Mujica (Uruguay), Fernando Lugo (Paraguay) and Ernesto Samper (Colombia) - take part in a meeting of the Grupo de Puebla on Nov. 9, 2019, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Fabián Mattiaz

Prominent center-left Latin American leaders such as ex-Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff (left), Argentine President-elect Alberto Fernández (center) and former Colombian President Ernesto Samper (right) take part in a meeting of the Grupo de Puebla on Nov. 9, 2019, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Fabian Mattiaz

Argentine President-elect Alberto Fernandez watches a video recording in which former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was released from prison on Nov. 8, 2019, addresses a gathering of center-left leaders in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/Fabian Mattiaz

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Saturday, less than a day after being released from prison, that he plans to travel to different parts of Latin America and still harbors the dream of regional integration.

"Now that I'm free, I have a lot of desire to return (to other Latin American countries). I have ... the idea of building very strong Latin American integration. I still have the dream of building our Latin America," Lula said from Brazil in a video message at the inauguration of a meeting in the Argentine capital of the Grupo de Puebla, an organization comprising center-left leaders from nine Latin American countries and Spain.