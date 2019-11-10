Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Saturday, less than a day after being released from prison, that he plans to travel to different parts of Latin America and still harbors the dream of regional integration.
"Now that I'm free, I have a lot of desire to return (to other Latin American countries). I have ... the idea of building very strong Latin American integration. I still have the dream of building our Latin America," Lula said from Brazil in a video message at the inauguration of a meeting in the Argentine capital of the Grupo de Puebla, an organization comprising center-left leaders from nine Latin American countries and Spain.