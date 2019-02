An inflatable doll of Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as prisoner is seen during an anti-corruption demonstration in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Aug. 30, 2015 (reissued on Sept. 11, 2018). Lula's legal woes worsened on Feb. 6, 2019, when he was convicted in a new graft case and sentenced to 12 years and 11 months behind bars. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during an interview in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Nov. 22, 2017 (reissued on Sept. 11, 2018). Lula's legal woes worsened on Feb. 6, 2019, when he was convicted in a new corruption case and sentenced to 12 years and 11 months behind bars. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's legal woes worsened Wednesday when he was convicted in a new corruption case and sentenced to 12 years and 11 months behind bars.

That sentence is in addition to a 12-year, one-month prison term he began serving last April after an earlier conviction was upheld on appeal.