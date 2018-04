The chief justice of the federal Supreme Court, Carmen Lucia Antunes, during a Supreme Court hearing in Brasilia, Brazil, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho

Cristiano Zanin Martins (C), defense attorney of Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva abogado, during a Supreme Court hearing in Brasilia, Brazil, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho

Sympathizers of Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva follow the Supreme Court hearing, at the Metalworkers' Union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was accompanied Wednesday by his closest allies while awaiting a Supreme Court ruling on whether he can remain free while appealing his conviction on corruption charges.

Lula, who governed Brazil from 2003 until the end of 2010, arrived early Wednesday at the Metalworkers' Union in Sao Bernardo do Campo (Sao Paulo metropolitan region), the institution that served as a springboard for his political career.