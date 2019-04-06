It was April 7, 2018, that Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrived at a Federal Police facility in the southern Brazilian city of Curitiba to begin serving a prison sentence for corruption, but a confidant of the popular former president says he remains unwilling to trade "his dignity for freedom."

Since then, from inside a customized cell of 15 sq m (165 sq ft), the 73-year-old cancer survivor who governed Latin America's largest nation for eight years has seen the courts keep him off the ballot in last year's presidential election.