Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva gives a speech at the 7th Congress of Brazil's Workers' Party (PT) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Nov. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Brazil's Lula: We're the opposite of Bolsonaro

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday underlined the role of the opposition Workers' Party (PT), saying they were the exact opposite of the South American country's current president.

Lula accused President Jair Bolsonaro of destroying the country built during progressive governments and advocated for constructive polarization. EFE-EPA