General view of the plenary of the Supreme Court during a ceremony marking the start of Brazil's 2018 judicial term, in Brasilia, Brazil, Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Brazilian President Michel Temer and the chief justice of the federal Supreme Court, Carmen Lucia Antunes, during a ceremony marking the start of Brazil's 2018 judicial term, in Brasilia, Brazil, Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

High-ranking judges used Thursday's ceremony here marking the start of Brazil's 2018 judicial term to denounce what they see as politically motivated criticism of court rulings.

"One can favor a verdict or not and one can appeal a verdict," but contempt of court and aggression toward the judiciary are "unacceptable," the chief justice of the federal Supreme Court, Carmen Lucia Antunes, said.