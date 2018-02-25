With music as the common language, Brazil's Orquestra Mundana Refugi - comprised of local and immigrant musicians from around the world - celebrates cultural diversity with a repertoire that seeks to raise awareness about immigration and coexistence among peoples.

Composer and conductor Carlinhos Antunes heads the group of 19 musicians hailing from parts of the world as diverse as Iran, Syria, Palestine, Guinea, France and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as from different parts of Brazil.