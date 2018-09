Brazilian President Michel Temer (R) meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Sept. 1, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Lintao Zhang

The President of Brazil Michel Temer expressed solidarity with Venezuelan migrants crossing the border to escape economic woes, according to an article published exclusively by EFE on Monday.

Tens of thousands of Venezuelans are estimated to have crossed their country's southern border into northern Brazil to escape a continued a financial crisis fueled by hyperinflation in their oil-rich nation.