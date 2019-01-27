Security personnel guard Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital on Jan. 27, 2019, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where President Jair Bolsonaro will undergo pre-surgical procedures to prepare him for an operation to remove the colostomy bag that he has been using since an attempted assassination last September. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

A view of the entrance on Jan. 27, 2019, of Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where President Jair Bolsonaro will undergo pre-surgical procedures to prepare him for an operation to remove the colostomy bag that he has been using since an attempted assassination last September. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro entered a Sao Paulo hospital on Sunday for pre-surgical procedures to prepare him for an operation this week to remove the colostomy bag that he has been using since an attempted assassination last September.

The 63-year-old Bolsonaro, who visited the area affected by a mining accident in Minas Gerais state on Saturday, arrived at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital with his wife, Michelle, and a delegation headed by Security Cabinet Chief Minister Augusto Heleno Ribeiro and several advisers.