Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (C) signs a book near Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2-L) near the Rabbi of the Western Wall Shmuel Rabinovitch (L) and Bolsonaro's son Fabio (3-L) during a visit to a synagogue inside the Western Wall Tunnels in Jerusalem's Old City, Apr. 01, 2019. EPA-EFE/MENAHEM KAHANA

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (C) visits the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem's Old City, Apr. 01, 2019. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro prays at the Western wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Apr. 01, 2019. EPA-EFE/MENAHEM KAHANA

A Christian clergyman during religious rites at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem's Old City, Apr. 01, 2019. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2-L) shake hands near the Rabbi of the Western Wall Shmuel Rabinovitch (L) and Bolsonaro's son Fabio (C) during a visit to a synagogue inside the Western Wall Tunnels in Jerusalem's Old City, Apr. 01, 2019. EPA-EFE/MENAHEM KAHANA

