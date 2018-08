Alvaro Dias, candidate of the PODEMOS Party, speaks during the second televised debate among the candidates for the 2018 Brazilian elections in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO CHELLO

Marina Silva of Red Sustentabilidad (Red) participates in the second televised debate among the candidates for the 2018 Brazilian elections in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO CHELLO

Candidates, Cabo Daciolo from the PATRIOTAS party, Jair Bolsonaro of the PSL party, Guilherme Boulos of the PSOL party and Ciro Gomes of the PDT party participate in the second televised debate among the candidates for the 2018 Brazilian elections in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO CHELLO

Brazil's presidential candidates on Friday agreed on the need to combat corruption and unemployment, change the political system and put an end to privileges during the second televised debate, which was marked by the absence of former President Luiz Inacio da Silva.

The former president, popularly known as Lula, who is leading the voting intention polls with 30 percent, could not take part in the debate as he has been serving a 12-year prison sentence for corruption since Apr. 7.