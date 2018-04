File photo showing former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) and the president of the Brazilian Workers' Party (PT), Gleisi Hoffman, during the 6th National PT Congress in Brasilia, June 3, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Joedson Alves

File photo showing supporters of former Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva protest in front of the Federal Police precinct in Curitiba, Brazil, April 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Antonio Lacerda

Two people were wounded in a gun attack against the "Free Lula" protest camp set up near the Federal Police precinct in Curitiba, where former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is serving a prison sentence on corruption charges, Brazil's Workers' Party (PT) said Saturday.

"The #LulaLivre camp was the target of a shooting attack early Saturday morning. Two people were injured and one of them is in critical condition," PT president Gleisi Hoffman said on Facebook.