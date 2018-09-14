Former Prime Minister of France Dominique de Villepin (L) participates in the 'Threats to Democracy and the Multipolar World' conference, organized by the Perseu Abramo Foundation, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Former Prime Minister of Spain Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero attends the 'Threats to Democracy and the Multipolar World' conference, organized by the Perseu Abramo Foundation, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

(L-R) Former Foreign Minister of Argentina Jorge Taiana, former Prime Minister of France Dominique de Villepin, Brazilian former Foreign Minister Celso Amorim, and Italian former Prime Minister Massimo D'Alema participate in the 'Threats to Democracy and the Multipolar World' conference, organized by the Perseu Abramo Foundation, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Former Prime Minister of Spain Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero (2-R) poses with Brazilian former Foreign Minister Celso Amorim (L), the head of the Brazilian Workers Party Gleisi Hoffmann (2-L), and former Foreign Minsiter of Argentina Jorge Taiana (R) during the 'Threats to Democracy and the Multipolar World' conference, organized by the Perseu Abramo Foundation, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

The head of Brazil's Workers Party (PT), Gleisi Hoffmann, said Friday that the veto against the presidential candidacy of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, currently serving a sentence on a corruption conviction, has "destabilized" the electoral process ahead of the Oct. 7 balloting.

"The severity of what is happening in Brazil is enormous. We are concerned about what could happen in the elections. Barring Lula has destabilized the electoral process from the start," Hoffmann said during an event in Sao Paulo.