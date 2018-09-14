The head of Brazil's Workers Party (PT), Gleisi Hoffmann, said Friday that the veto against the presidential candidacy of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, currently serving a sentence on a corruption conviction, has "destabilized" the electoral process ahead of the Oct. 7 balloting.
"The severity of what is happening in Brazil is enormous. We are concerned about what could happen in the elections. Barring Lula has destabilized the electoral process from the start," Hoffmann said during an event in Sao Paulo.