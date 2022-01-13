Mayors of the state of Sao Paulo will be able to decide on carnival restrictions

The governor of Brazil's Sao Paulo state, Joao Doria, on Wednesday left in the hands of the region's mayors the decision on what health restrictions to impose during Carnival this year amid the rapidly increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

"Carnival is a decision for the mayor of the municipality," Doria said at a press conference, although his state has been the Brazilian region hardest hit by the pandemic with almost 4.5 million cases and 155,420 Covid-linked deaths, according to official figures.