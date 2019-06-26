Former Brazilian President Lula da Silva attends a ceremony in memory of his wife, Marisa Leticia Lula da Silva, after leaving the headquarters of the Workers' Party (PT) in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, April 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Brazil's supreme court on Tuesday rejected two habeas corpus requests by the country's ex-president – who has been imprisoned on a corruption conviction for over a year – while postponing debate on the behavior of a former judge who convicted the leader and is now the South American nation's justice minister.

The court's second chamber agreed to rule on two petitions for the release of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (in office between 2003-10): one for alleged irregularities during the trial and the other for suspicions against ex-judge Sergio Moro, who found Lula guilty of corruption and was later offered the justice portfolio by current far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.