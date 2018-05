Brazil's Supreme Court on Friday kicked off a process in which five of its justices are to vote electronically on a defense motion that could lead to the release of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has been imprisoned since April 7 in the southern city of Curitiba.

One justice, Luiz Edson Fachin, who oversees cases in the high court related to a major corruption probe known as Lava Jato (Car Wash), has already cast his vote.