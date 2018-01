The president of the Superior Court of Justice of Brazil, Carmen Lucia Antunes, during trial proceedings in Brasilia, Brazil, May 31, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE

Brazil's superior court of justice on Monday issued a temporary injunction blocking the appointment of a new minister of labor and employment who had been previously convicted in a labor lawsuit.

This means that Cristiane Brasil, of the right-of-center Brazilian Labour Party (PTB), who was set to take possession of the office on Monday, will be unable to exercise her duties at the head of the labor ministry until a final verdict is reached by the court's plenary.