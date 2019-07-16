A man watches the Paraopeba River with mud and waste from the disaster caused by dam spill in Brumadinho, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Jan. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/Yuri Edmundo

People participate in a vigil in tribute to the dead and missing victims of the tragedy of Vale's dam accident, in Brumadinho, Brazil, Jan. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/Lucas Landau

Brazilian mining company Vale and the public prosecutor's office on Monday reached an agreement to compensate the families of workers who died in January in the collapse of an iron ore mine tailings dam that killed at least 248 employees and left 22 missing.

Spouses, children and parents of the deceased workers will each receive 700,000 reais (about $186,368) and a monthly pension up to the age of 75, according to the agreement that was approved by the 5th Labor Court of Betim, a city in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais state.