The President of the Workers' Party (PT) Gleissi Hoffmann (L), the Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2-L), the National Secretary of the PT, Romenio Pereira (2-R), and the Governor of the State of Ceara Camilo Santana (R), pose holding hands in front of the audience during a meeting in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

Brazil's Workers' Party (PT) on Thursday began a meeting to reaffirm its plans to register President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as its presidential candidate, even though an appeals court's decision to uphold his corruption conviction has cast doubt on his eligibility to run.

Lula, who governed Brazil between 2003 and the end of 2010 and remains his country's most towering political figure, is taking part in what the PT calls a "historic meeting."