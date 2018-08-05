Brazil's center-left opposition Workers' Party (PT) on Saturday nominated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as its presidential candidate even though the former head of state is serving a prison term for corruption and will likely be barred from competing in the Oct. 7 balloting.
In its national convention in Sao Paulo, the PT named the 72-year-old Lula - the leader in voter preference at around 30 percent despite his legal woes and imprisonment in the southern city of Curitiba - as its candidate but did not choose his running mate.