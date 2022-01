Inflation in Brazil ended 2021 in double digits - at 10.06 percent - a situation not seen since 2015, when the rate climbed to 10.67 percent amid a deep economic recession.

The 2021 rate more than doubled the rate for 2020 (4.52 percent) and was well above the 3.75 percent target set by the Central Bank for the year, although the margin of tolerance had been established at 1.5 percent meaning that inflation could have risen to 5.25 percent without exceeding the target range.