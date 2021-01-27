The Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage out of control in Brazil, whose president said Tuesday that he had authorized private firms to buy the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine to immunize their employees provided the companies donate half of the doses to the public vaccination campaign.

"I want to make it very clear that the federal government is in favor of this group ... bringing the vaccine here to immunize 33 million people, at zero cost for the federal government," Jair Bolsonaro said during a virtual event hosted by Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse.