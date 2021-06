The Brazilian Senate committee investigating the national government's management of the coronavirus pandemic in the South American giant decided on Thursday to suspend the right to telephone and telematic privacy for two of President Jair Bolsonaro's ex-Cabinet ministers.

The decision, which indicates an intensification of the investigation, affects former Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo and army Gen. Eduardo Pazuello, who held the Health Ministry portfolio from May 2020 until March 2021.