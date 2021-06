A view of the scene of the attacks by criminal groups in the city of Manaus, Brazil, 07 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Raphael Alves

A view of the scene of the attacks by criminal groups in the city of Manaus, Brazil, 07 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Raphael Alves

The government of Brazil authorized Monday the dispatch of officers of the National Force, an elite body of the police, to reinforce security in the state of Amazonas, which is experiencing a wave of attacks by criminal groups.

"At the request of the governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima, and aiming to help restore peace and order in the state capital, I have just authorized the use of the National Force in Manaus," wrote Justice Minister Anderson Torres on Twitter.