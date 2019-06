A handout photo made available by the Brazilian Soccer Confederation (CBF) that shows Brazil's national soccer team player Neymar Jr. during a training session for the Copa America at the grounds of the Brazilian Soccer Confederation (CFB), in Teresopolis, Brazil, May 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/Lucas Figueiredo / CBF HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Brazilian player Neymar during a training session of the team at Granja Comary, the training center of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), in Teresopolis, Brazil, Jun. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A handout photo made available by the Brazilian Soccer Confederation (CBF) that shows Brazil's national soccer team player Neymar Jr. during a training session for the Copa America at the grounds of the Brazilian Soccer Confederation (CFB), in Teresopolis, Brazil, May 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/Lucas Figueiredo / CBF HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Brazilian forward Neymar Jr. denied accusations early on Sunday that he raped a woman in a Paris hotel last month.

The rape allegation, filed in Sao Paulo on Friday, was reported in Brazilian news portals such as UOL and GloboEsporte and was confirmed to EFE by the Secretariat of Public Security of the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo.