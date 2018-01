Members of Brazil's armed forces patrol the streets of Ponta Negra, a neighborhood in Natal, a tourist city and the capital of the northeastern state of Rio Grande do Norte on Dec. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE

The government of Rio Grande do Norte, a state in northeastern Brazil where police have been on strike for 19 days, on Saturday declared a state of calamity in its public safety system.

Gov. Robinson Faria, in a decree signed Friday, justified the emergency declaration as necessary due to a rise in violence stemming from the job action by both militarized police (who patrol the streets) and civil police (who investigate crimes and do forensic work).