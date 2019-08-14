The Brazilian government raised 148.5 million reais (about $37.5 million) on Tuesday from auctions of terminals on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange, officials said.
The auction included facilities in two of the largest ports in Brazil and Latin America.
An MSC Cruises ship sails into the port of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Nov. 22, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Marcelo Sayão
