An MSC Cruises ship sails into the port of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Nov. 22, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Marcelo Sayão

The Brazilian government raised 148.5 million reais (about $37.5 million) on Tuesday from auctions of terminals on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange, officials said.

The auction included facilities in two of the largest ports in Brazil and Latin America.