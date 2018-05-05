Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 2, 2018. Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes on Friday said Lula, who is currently serving a corruption sentence, would only be able to compete in the first round of presidential balloting on Oct. 7 if his conviction is overturned. EPA-EFE FILE/Antonio Lacerda

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday said former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is currently serving a corruption sentence, would only be able to compete in the first round of presidential balloting on Oct. 7 if his conviction is overturned.

Gilmar Mendes said in an interview with foreign correspondents in this metropolis that he saw no chance of the 11-member high court accepting a motion that would allow the popular politician - the clear leader in the polls - to run despite having his initial corruption conviction upheld on appeal.