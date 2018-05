President of Suriname, Desi Bouterse, arrives to meet with his Brazilian counterpart, Michel Temer, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

President of Surinam Desi Bouterse (L) and Brazilian counterpart Michel Temer (R) during their meeting in Brasilia, Brazil, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Joedson Alves

President of Brazil, Michel Temer (R), shakes hands with his counterpart from Suriname, Desi Bouterse (L), after receiving him with military honors, in Brasilia, Brazil, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

Brazilian President Michel Temer and his Surinamese counterpart, Desi Bouterse, on Wednesday agreed to bolster law enforcement activities along their shared Amazonian border.

"Better cooperation between police forces will result in more coordinated actions in the fight against transnational crime," Temer said after meeting in private with Bouterse at the presidential palace.