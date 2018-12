Phot sent by the authoities of Rio Grande do Sul of the arrested drug smuggling gang in Porto Alegre Brazil Dec. 6, 2018. EPA- EFE/ Policía Civil/

Four people were arrested Thursday on charges of smuggling drugs and weapons to neighboring Uruguay, Brazilian authorities said.

The group worked in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul and "were in partnership with Uruguayan traffickers," police said.