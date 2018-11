File image from Sept. 17, 2014: a machine harvests sugarcane at the Sapucaia Plant in the City of Campos, the northern region of Rio de Janeiro (Brazil). EPA/EFE/Archivo

By 2023, Brazil will be getting 45 percent of its energy from renewable sources, according to a report presented Monday by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

"Brazil is a rising star" in energy sustainability and can be "an inspiration" for many other countries, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol says in the report, which was presented in an event at the foreign ministry in Brasilia.