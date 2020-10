Roberto Cabot provided this 1940 photograph of the Joseph Gire Building, better known as A Noite, in Rio de Janeiro. EFE-EPA/Roberto Cabot

A view of the Joseph Gire Building, better known as A Noite, in Rio de Janeiro on 1 October 2020. EFE-EPA/ Marcelo Sayão

A view of the Joseph Gire Building, better known as A Noite, in Rio de Janeiro on 1 October 2020. EFE-EPA/ Marcelo Sayão

Nine decades after it was inaugurated and eight years after the last tenant left, Latin America's first skyscraper is up for sale amid the revitalization of Rio de Janeiro's port area.

The 22-story Joseph Gire Building, more commonly known as A Noite for its first occupant, evening newspaper Jornal a Noite, is 102m (335ft) tall.