Truck drivers continue their strike in Regis Bittencourt highway, outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

The truckers' strike in Brazil entered its ninth day on Tuesday despite the government announcement of an accord reached with them over the weekend, while the shortage of basic goods continues, though with a slight improvement.

Gas stations in a number of cities including Rio de Janeiro have gradually received fuel supplies, though the lines of vehicles continue to stretch for kilometers (miles).