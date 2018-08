Photograph showing members of the Landless Movement (MST) heading to the Supreme Court of Justice to register the candidacy of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for Brazil's presidency, in Brasilia, Brazil, Aug 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Photograph provided by Brazil's Supreme Electoral Court showing Workers Party leader Gleisi Hoffmann (l) during the registry of Luiz Inacio "Lula" da Silva's candidacy in Brazilia, Brazil, Aug 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Roberto Jayme/Supreme Electoral Court

The Brazilian Workers Party (PT) on Wednesday registered former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, currently behind bars on a corruption conviction, as its presidential candidate for the Oct. 7 election, but it must wait for the court system to approve the candidacy.

In the registration process at the Superior Election Court, the PT also registered former Education Minister Fernando Haddad to be Lula's vice presidential running mate.