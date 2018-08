The head of Brazil's Workers Party (PT), Sen. Gleisi Hoffmann, speaks during a press conference on Aug. 13, 2018, in Sao Paulo, stating that the party will continue to back the presidential campaign of imprisoned former President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva. EFE-EPA/Sebastião Moreira

Brazil's Workers Party (PT) will defend the presidential candidacy of former head of state Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva - now imprisoned - "to the bitter end," the party chair said Monday.

"We'll go with Lula until the end," emphasized Sen. Gleisi Hoffmann in a meeting with foreign correspondents in Sao Paulo to explain the PT strategy with an eye toward the Oct. 7 presidential election.