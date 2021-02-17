A group of so-called "bate-bolas" hit the streets in the Rio de Janeiro neighborhood of Marechal Hermes in costume on Feb. 15, 2021. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

Brazil on Tuesday is wrapping up this year's Carnival, an unusual celebration given the lack of samba school parades, the huge street festivities and other mass gatherings although some clandestine parties were indeed held threatening to worsen the coronavirus pandemic in the South American giant, which has been hard-hit by Covid-19.

The costumes, glitter bodypaint and pulsing musical rhythms at the street dances this year have given way to a broad police operation in the country's main cities to prevent large gatherings of people not willing to completely shelve their celebrating this year.