Photograph showing a group of members of various grassroots organizations demanding former President Inacio Lula da Silva's immediate release in Brasilia, Brazil, Jul 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Members of Brazilian grassroots organizations on Tuesday staged a hunger strike demanding the immediate release of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in prison since April on corruption charges.

At least six people started the fast demanding that the country's Supreme Court order Lula's release so he can compete in the October presidential election.