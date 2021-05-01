A 22 April 2021 photo showing members of the remote Matis indigenous community traveling by boat in the far-western border town of Atalaia do Norte, Brazil. EFE/ Tatiana Nevo

A 22 April 2021 photo showing members of Brazil's remote Matis indigenous community traveling by boat in the far-western border town of Atalaia do Norte, Brazil. EFE/Tatiana Nevo

A 22 April 2021 photo of members of Brazil's Matis indigenous community during a hunt in in the far-western border town of Atalaia do Norte, Brazil. EFE/Tatiana Nevo

Pixi Isma, Kunnin and 35 other members of the Matis indigenous community embarked on a 12-day river journey from their villages in a remote part of the Brazilian Amazon to Atalaia do Norte, the nearest town, to vaccinate themselves against Covid-19.

Riding in covered boats to shield themselves from the driving rain, they were forced to make the long journey on the Javari River, an Amazon tributary, since an immunization drive will not reach their remote hamlets located near Brazil's borders with Colombia and Peru.