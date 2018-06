A Brazilian soldier gets out of the way of a bulldozer waiting to crush more than 8,000 guns on Wednesday, June 20, in Rio de Janeiro. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

The Brazilian army destroys more than 8,000 guns, including weapons seized from criminals, on Wednesday, June 20, in Rio de Janeiro. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

The Brazilian army invited the media Wednesday to observe the destruction of 8,549 firearms seized from criminals, handed in voluntarily, or retired from police arsenals.

The weapons that went under the steamroller "were no longer needed as evidence in trials," Gen. Fernando Soares told reporters in Rio de Janeiro.