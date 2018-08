Soldiers of the Brazilian Army carry out an operation in the Complexo do Alemao in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 21 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

More than 4,000 Brazilian soldiers remained deployed Tuesday across a cluster of Rio de Janeiro "favelas," or shantytowns, as part of an operation that has already led to seven deaths.

Two soldiers were among the dead, becoming the first army fatalities since President Michel Temer's February decree giving the military responsibility for public safety in Rio de Janeiro state.