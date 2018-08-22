A soldier wounded earlier this week during a sweep of shantytowns in this metropolis died of his wounds Wednesday, bringing to three the number of troops killed since Brazilian President Michel Temer's Feb. 16 decree making the military responsible for public safety in Rio de Janeiro state.

The other two fatalities occurred Monday, as 4,200 troops, supported by helicopters and armored vehicles, began what the army now says will be an open-ended occupation of three major favela (shantytown) complexes that are home to more than 500,000 people.