Photograph of a notebook that reads "You can not run" found in the vehicle Guilherme Taucci Monteiro and Luiz Henrique de Castro, authors of a massacre on March 14, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE

A 17-year-old classmate of one of the two people who carried out a massacre at a high school in suburban Sao Paulo was questioned and released Friday, Brazilian authorities said.

Police said Thursday that they were seeking a warrant for the arrest of the teenager on suspicion he took part in the planning for the attack at Raul Brasil high school in Suzano, a community of more than 285,000 people 60km (37mi) east of Sao Paulo city.