Hundreds of people gather in Sao Paulo on 11 August 2022 to listen to the reading of pro-democracy manifestos published in response to President Jair Bolsonaro's attacks on the voting system ahead of the Oct. 2 general election). The sign says Respect the Vote Respect the People. EFE/Fernando Bizerra

Employers associations, labor unions and social movements organized events across Brazil on Thursday to affirm democracy in the face of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's attacks on the voting system less than two months before general elections.

The centerpiece of the mobilization was a gathering at the University of Sao Paulo (USP) law school where speakers read from manifestos denouncing "unfounded" claims that electronic voting is not trustworthy.