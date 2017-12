Brazilian businessman Marcelo Odebrecht told prosecutors last month that his construction company supported Peruvian politicians, including Keiko Fujimori, Alan Garcia, Alejandro Toledo and Ollanta Humala, IDL-Reporteros said in a report posted on its website.

"We certainly supported all of them. Toledo, Alan Garcia, Humala, and Keiko," Odebrecht told prosectors during a meeting on Nov. 9 in the Brazilian city of Curitiba.