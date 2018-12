Supporters of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gather outside a jail in Curitiba, Brazil, on Wednesday, Dec. 19 to demand his release. EFE-EPA/Hedeson Alves

Supporters and opponents of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva scuffle outside a jail in Curitiba, Brazil, on Wednesday, Dec. 19. EFE-EPA/Hedeson Alves

The chief justice of Brazil's Supreme Court revoked on Wednesday a ruling made hours earlier by one of his colleagues that could have led to the release from prison of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Jose Antonio Dias Toffoli issued the judgment in response to a request from Attorney General Raquel Dodge, who asserted that the earlier ruling could cause "a serious injury to order and security."