A military convoy is seen at the main entrance of Esplanada dos Ministerios, in the city of Brasilia, Brazil, 10 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

A military convoy parades in front of the Esplanada do Ministerios, in Brasilia, Brazil, 10 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (C) watches the military convoy pass in front of the Planalto Palace at the main entrance of the Esplanada do Ministerios, in Brasilia, Brazil, 10 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Brazil’s lower house of congress on Tuesday rejected a proposal backed by President Jair Bolsonaro to change the electronic voting system to paper ballots.

The move required 308 votes to pass, but only received 229, with 218 against and one abstention.