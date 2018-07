A file photo dated Jan. 31, 2017, that shows Brazilian ex-magnate Eike Batista upon his arrival at the Federal Police headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A federal judge in Rio de Janeiro has sentenced Brazilian ex-magnate Eike Batista, formerly one of the world's wealthiest individuals, to 30 years in prison for bribery and money laundering, judicial officials said Tuesday.

Marcelo Bretas handed down the sentence Monday, finding Batista guilty of paying $16.5 million in bribes between 2007 and 2014 to former Rio de Janeiro state Gov. Sergio Cabral to secure government contracts.